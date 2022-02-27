HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,590 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000.
Shares of DNA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
