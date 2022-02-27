HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,590 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000.

Shares of DNA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

