HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in BlackBerry by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

