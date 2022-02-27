HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,838,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,420 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $151.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

