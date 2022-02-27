HighTower Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.