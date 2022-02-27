HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,050 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

