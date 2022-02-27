Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.