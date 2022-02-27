HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Achieves $928,692.60

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $928,692.60 and approximately $209.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.53 or 0.99939584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00294110 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,290,737 coins and its circulating supply is 265,155,587 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

