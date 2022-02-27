HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($84.18).

HEI stock opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

