Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

