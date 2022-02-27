HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

