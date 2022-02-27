Head to Head Review: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.69% -16.70% -2.34% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 3 15 0 2.74 Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $165.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.62%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 92.35%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 11.88 -$42.13 million ($0.78) -137.09 Iris Energy $8.39 million 94.93 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

