Head to Head Analysis: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for C&F Financial and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 20.14% 14.20% 1.31% Flushing Financial 27.99% 13.57% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Flushing Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.27 $28.67 million $7.94 6.44 Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.49 $81.79 million $2.60 9.13

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. C&F Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

