HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $171.92 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

