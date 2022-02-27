Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on INDUS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS stock opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.62 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.42. INDUS has a 52 week low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.