Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $707.75 and a one year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

