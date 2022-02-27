Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $707.75 and a one year high of $947.71.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.