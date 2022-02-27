Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells $540,941.70 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

