Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $214,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.86.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,587.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,767.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.