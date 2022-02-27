Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

