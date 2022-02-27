Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,328. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

