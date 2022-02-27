Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.45. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.