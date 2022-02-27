Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Financial Analysis

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.26 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.03 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pengrowth Energy (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

