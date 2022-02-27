Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 378 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

