Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $603,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 48.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $518.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.32 and a 200-day moving average of $663.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

