Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $940,000 Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $854.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

