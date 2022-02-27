Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,882,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $286.33 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.10.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

