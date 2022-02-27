Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.