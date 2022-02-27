Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

