Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.