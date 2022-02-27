Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.