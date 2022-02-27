Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.
Green Dot stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,872,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $54.90.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
