Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

Green Dot stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,872,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

