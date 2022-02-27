Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

