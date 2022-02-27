Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
