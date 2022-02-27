Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.32

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as low as $19.66. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

