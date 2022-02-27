Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $34.54

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.54, but opened at $32.81. Granite Construction shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 3,445 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $40,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

