Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

