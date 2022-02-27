Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cytek BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900,047 shares of company stock worth $12,606,235 and sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.