Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

