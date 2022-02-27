GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $53.61 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GMS by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

