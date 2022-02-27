Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Globalstar by 629.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globalstar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globalstar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 155,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

