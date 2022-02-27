Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of GSAT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
