Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLP opened at $25.72 on Friday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 246.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.