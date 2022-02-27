Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GLP opened at $25.72 on Friday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 246.32%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Partners (GLP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.