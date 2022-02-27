Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.75

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442.75 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 440.30 ($5.99), with a volume of 58356173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.25 ($5.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.48) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.40).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.96. The company has a market capitalization of £57.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

