Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 50,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,271,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.