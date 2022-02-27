Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 50,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,271,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

