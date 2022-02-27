Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. 13,131,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,325,089. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

