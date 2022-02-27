Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.22.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.96 and a twelve month high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

