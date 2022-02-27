Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 29,174 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

