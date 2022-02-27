Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.