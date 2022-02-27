Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.