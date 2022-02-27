Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 142,951 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Signify Health worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

