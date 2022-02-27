Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.