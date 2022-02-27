General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.