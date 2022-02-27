Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Gannett worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gannett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.52. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gannett Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.