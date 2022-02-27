Galatasaray Fan Token Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00006375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $222,935.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

