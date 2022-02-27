FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.01) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.70 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.15 ($3.58) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

